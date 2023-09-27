Make business better.™️
Jefferies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $57.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 32 cents per share.

The investment banking and capital markets company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JEF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JEF