A hot meal on a transatlantic JetBlue flight will now cost extra

JetBlue is making a big change to its transatlantic flight offerings. CNN (WBD-2.53% ) reports that the company’s “core” fares flying to Europe and the U.K. will no longer come with hot meals.

“All items served chilled,” read menus for both eastbound and westbound flights, regardless of whether the meals in question are breakfast, lunch, or dinner. After trialling warmed food on its Basic Blue, Blue, and Blue Extra service to Dublin, Ireland, and Edinburgh, Scotland, the carrier has changed its mind. It also flies across the ocean to London, Paris, and Amsterdam from New York and Boston.

Ever since JetBlue Airways (JBLU-0.67% ) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE) called off their $3.8 billion merger earlier this year (after it was blocked by a judge on antitrust grounds), JetBlue has been trying to power past what CEO Joanna Geraghty has called a preceding “three years of distraction” and figure out a path forward as a standalone entity.

It’s a tricky balance between cost-cutting and potential revenue-boosting policies. Earlier this year, JetBlue eliminated carry-on baggage fees for its budget “Basic Blue” fares. In a statement provided to Quartz regarding the meals, JetBlue said that ‘this change is part of our effort to ensure we can continue to provide a great experience at JetBlue’s competitive fares on these routes.”

For foodies feeling compelled to upgrade their core economy tickets, that subsection of the “in-flight experience” transatlantic travel page points visitors to its first-class “Mint” menus that include hot-food items like a “Sicilian square slice” pizza and chicken picatta.