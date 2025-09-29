Johnny Carson wasn't just the standard bearer in late night comedy, he also had a discerning eye when it came to real estate. Now, his final home is on the market — and while it's certainly a unique property, it's a pricey one as well, with an asking price of $110 million.

Carson lived in the house, located in Point Dume in Malibu, from the 1980s until his death in 2005. He paid $9.5 million at the time of purchase, but the house has undergone substantial renovations since then. In 2007, it went on the market and was bought by Sidney Kimmel, a producer and part-owner of the Miami Heat, for $46 million. Venture capitalist Riaz Valani bought it from Kimmel in 2019.

Beyond the beach views, the 7,100-square-foot home includes two bedrooms, a triangular dining room and floor to ceiling windows looking out over the Pacific Ocean. It also features a wine cellar, media room, and office, and has its own tennis pavilion and a two-bedroom guest house.





The most unusual feature of the house, though, is the indoor arboretum, with an assortment of trees and plants. Outside, the 4.1 acre lot (with 327 feet of ocean frontage) has 2 acres of manicured gardens, a koi pond, a full tennis court, and a grotto-style pool that overlooks the ocean. There's also a fruit orchard and an aviary.

The garage, meanwhile, would be one fellow late-night host and car enthusiast Jay Leno would admire, with Tesla chargers and capacity for up to 40 vehicles.

Carson hosted "The Tonight Show" for 30 years before retiring in 1992.

Chris Cortazzo of Compass is handling the listing.