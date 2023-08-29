Make business better.™️
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
JOYY: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (YY) on Tuesday reported earnings of $155.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had profit of $2.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $547.3 million in the period.

