Jupiter Neurosciences Inc. (JUNS) reports earnings

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc. (JUNS) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The company is a clinical stage research and development company focused on developing a resveratrol platform product, JOTROL, targeting neuro-inflammation and rare diseases.

In December 2024, Jupiter Neurosciences completed a public offering of 2,750,000 shares of common stock at $4.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of $11 million.

JOTROL is being developed for multiple indications including Parkinson’s Disease, Mild Cognitive Impairment/early Alzheimer’s Disease, and rare diseases such as Mucopolysaccharidoses Type 1, Friedreich’s ataxia, and MELAS.

The company has entered into service agreements to accelerate product development in the South-East Asian market and has partnered with Aquanova AG to develop nutritional products targeting longevity and aging.

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, the company reported no revenue from product sales and a net loss of $2,439,625, compared to a net loss of $4,783,689 in the previous year.

Jupiter Neurosciences had cash and cash equivalents of $3,769,510 as of December 31, 2024, and an accumulated deficit of $26,022,129.

The company acknowledges substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern due to historical recurring losses and negative cash flows from operations.

Jupiter Neurosciences plans to initiate a Phase II clinical trial for JOTROL in Parkinson’s Disease and is seeking additional funding for further development and commercialization efforts.

Risks highlighted include the need for substantial additional capital, competition, reliance on third parties, and potential regulatory challenges.

The company’s stock is listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'JUNS', with a closing price of $0.70 on March 28, 2025.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Jupiter Neurosciences Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 28, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.