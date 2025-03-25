KHEOBA CORP. (KHOB) reports earnings

In This Story KHOB 0.00%

KHEOBA CORP. (KHOB0.00% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50% CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing no revenue generated, compared to $10,300 in the same quarter the previous year. Total operating expenses for the quarter were $18,319, resulting in a net loss of $18,319.

As of January 31, 2025, the company reported total assets of $28,392, which included $13,051 in current assets, $8,667 in software development costs, and $6,674 in website development costs.

Advertisement

Current liabilities were reported at $5,898, while stockholders' equity was $22,494.

Advertisement

The company disclosed a debt forgiveness agreement during the reporting period, resulting in an increase in equity by $36,680.

Advertisement

KHEOBA CORP. is in its development stage, focusing on software and travel industry operations. The company plans to provide an online platform for private and group adventures.

Significant changes in the company's management occurred during the reporting period, with Mr. Ka Miew Hon appointed as the new President and CEO.

Advertisement

The company acknowledged substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern, citing an accumulated deficit of $62,026 and no revenue for the quarter.

Management intends to raise additional funds through private or public offerings to support operations and generate sufficient revenue.

Advertisement

The filing also notes that KHEOBA CORP. has no off-balance sheet arrangements and is not currently a party to any legal proceedings.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the KHEOBA CORP. quarterly 10-Q report dated March 25, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.