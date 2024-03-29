Kia recalled almost 430,000 Telluride SUVs that might roll away while parked

Kia is recalling 427,407 Telluride SUVs because they can roll away — even when put into park.

The recall affects all model year 2020 through 2023 Telluride vehicles and certain 2024 SUVs made between January 2019 and October 2023, according to documents posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration earlier this week.

The SUVs may experience issues with the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft failing to fully engage because of assembly issues, according to Kia. As a result, the parts may become damaged and allow the Telluride to roll away even when the vehicle has been shifted into “Park.”

If their car is affected, drivers may notice grinding noises, vibration, or noise when turning or hitting bumps in the road. They may also experience difficulties shifting their car into “Drive” or “Reverse.”

Kia said it was aware of 16 reports of unintended vehicle movement. Six of those cases were confirmed to have damaged or worn out intermediate shafts.

Owners of the impacted models will be notified between May 15 and May 17, while dealers will be alerted by mail on May 13. Kia dealers will install updated software that will automatically engage the electronic parking brake (ECB) to prevent movement, free of charge.

But in the meantime, Kia advised owners to put their Telluride in park and manually engage the ECB before leaving their car.

The Telluride recall is Kia’s largest — and seventh — recall so far in 2024, according to the NHTSA. Two of those recalls affected Telluride SUVs.

A Feb. 7 recall involved 2,872 2024 Telluride SUVs built after October 2023, which had engine valve springs that may break while driving and result in a loss of drive power.

Kia on Feb. 26 recalled 35,031 2020 Telluride vehicles made between January 2019 and November 2019. The affected models may have been equipped with high beam headlights that could fail.