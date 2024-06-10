Kia and Stellantis are recalling more than 670,000 SUVs because they can catch fire and skid

In This Story STLA F

Between Kia America and Stellantis, more than 670,000 SUVs pickups have been recalled in less — Kia over risks that the vehicles can catch on fire and Stellantis because they could skid while turning.

Kia has issued a “park outside” recall affecting 462,869 Telluride SUVs, models 2020 through 2024, because says a stuck power seat slide knob can cause the front seat’s motor to overheat, causing a fire. It says the risk exists both when the car is driving or parked.

Telluride owners will be instructed via mail on July 30 and 31 to bring their car to a licensed dealer, which will install an improved knob and a fix to prevent it from getting stuck. For now, Kia is asking owners to keep their SUVs outside and away from other cars or buildings.

The automaker had already issued a recall for almost 430,000 Tellurides in March because they could roll away, even when placed in park. That recall affected model years 2020 through 2023 and certain 2024 SUVs made between January 2019 and October 2023.

Two prior recalls issued this year also affected the Telluride line over unrelated issues.

Stellantis, a European automaker that makes Dodge, Ram, and Chyrsler vehicles, is recalling Dodge Durango SUVs and Ram 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks made between April 2021 and December 2022. The recall covers 211,581 vehicles in total — 524 Ram 3500s, 53,617 Durangos, and 157,890 2500s.

The anti-lock braking systems in each of the models has a software glitch that can disable the electronic stability control system, which prevents cars from skidding when turning. If the system fails, it could cause crashes, according to filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Stellantis will provide a software update and reimburse customers who have paid to repair the issue. Owners will be notified on July 26.

The company is also recalling 214 2023 Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 vehicles over faulty transmission control units, which can leak fluid and cause a loss of driving power. Stellantis said it would replace some components to remedy the issue for free.

Overall, Stellantis has recalled more than 1.2 million vehicles so far this year, while Kia has recalled more than 1.19 million vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That places them second and third respectively in the rankings for most recalls in 2024, behind Ford Motor Co. with 3 million vehicles affected by 27 recalls.