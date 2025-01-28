Kimberly-Clark stock dips as profit misses analysts' expectations

This story incorporates reporting from Business Insider, MarketWatch on MSN.com and Bloomberg on MSN.com.



Kimberly-Clark stock experienced a decline after reporting fourth-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ expectations. The company announced an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50, slightly below the consensus estimate of $1.51. However, Kimberly-Clark surpassed revenue projections, posting $4.93 billion against a consensus of $4.86 billion.

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

Despite the profit shortfall, Kimberly-Clark’s chairman and CEO, Mike Hsu, emphasized the company’s strategic achievements in 2024. Hsu noted that the year marked a breakthrough with the introduction of the Powering Care strategy and effective organizational restructuring into three primary business segments. This transformation aimed to enhance operational efficiency and lay a solid foundation for future growth.

Hsu expressed confidence in the company’s long-term growth trajectory, stating that Kimberly-Clark’s full-year results exceeded its new growth algorithm. The company’s successful execution across different units has set a promising stage for accelerating its strategic initiatives in 2025 and beyond. While the profit lag impacted stock performance, the revenue beat reflects underlying business strength and potential for recovery.

Advertisement

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.