Knicks and Rangers road games cost Madison Square Garden $27 million this quarter

The New York Knicks are hot. The New York Rangers are hot. Both teams are near the top of the standings in their respective leagues, had multiple players named to All-Star squads, and have a really good shot of making their respective playoffs. Madison Square Garden (MSG), the venue where both teams play their games, reported in its quarterly earnings Tuesday (Feb. 6) that all the interest is showing up on the company’s ledgers, which showed $37 million in profit on $327 million in revenue.



Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors CC Share Subtitles Off

English Ford's CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry. Here’s what it means for investors

“Average per-game revenues for nearly every key revenue category —including tickets, suites, food, beverage and merchandise — exceeded results for the prior year period,” the company reported.

Advertisement

But because of the way that the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League laid out their schedules this year, the Knicks and Rangers together played nine fewer home games than they did during the same quarter last year. Now MSG is blaming the road trips for an 8% dip in revenue, or $27 million.

Advertisement

No butts in seats, no bucks for sports

Knick Jalen Brunson dropped 50 points for a career high? Too bad it happened in Phoenix. MSG ticket sales were down $19 million. Ranger Artemi Panarin pulled off his second three-goal hat trick of the season? Too bad it happened in Tampa Bay. Suite revenues were down $6 million and sponsorship dollars were down another $6 million.

Advertisement

But luckily for MSG, the Knicks are playing five more home games this quarter than they did last year — and the Rangers at home the same amount — so maybe that will allow the Garden to make up for lost ground.



Related stories

Madison Square Garden has been secretly scanning fans with facial recognition

The Stanley Cup finals may mean as much to investors as hockey fans

What every NBA jersey sponsor says about its team