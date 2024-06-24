Airlines

A Korean Air Boeing plane dropped 25,000 feet in 5 minutes

The flight returned to South Korea after problems with a pressurization system

By
Miranda Neubauer
Image for article titled A Korean Air Boeing plane dropped 25,000 feet in 5 minutes
Photo: aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)
A Korean Air Boeing 737 Max 8 heading to Taiwan had to return to South Korea after dropping 25,000 feet in five minutes about 30 minutes after takeoff on Saturday, Business Insider and the Yonhap News Agency reported.

The plane experienced a problem with its pressurization system while flying over the South Korean island of Jeju, according to Yonhap.

Business Insider highlighted social media video showing shaking and oxygen masks hanging from the ceiling.

Yonhap reported that 15 passengers suffered from eardrum pain and hyperventilation during the descent, of which 13 went to the hospital, citing information from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation.

“We are fully cooperating with all relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Korean Air told Business Insider.

The plane first came to service at the end of 2019 and was delivered to Korean Air in July 2022, according to Airfleets.net.

Last week, outgoing Boeing CEO David Calhoun testified before the Senate that the company is making progress in improving its quality-control procedures.