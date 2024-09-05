Business News

Kroger's CEO says he'll cut grocery prices after merging with Albertsons

“The day that we merge will be the day that we will begin lowering prices,” Kroger chief executive Rodney McMullen said

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on April 27, 2020.
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on April 27, 2020.
Image: MANDEL NGAN / AFP (Getty Images)
In This Story
KR+1.90%TGT-0.97%ACI-1.56%WMT-3.91%

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen promises that merging with Albertsons will lead to substantial price cuts.

Suggested Reading

Eli Lilly CEO David Rick’s’ pay rose to nearly $30 million in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg wore a $300,000 Rolex to a UFC match
The S&P 500 could plunge 5%, Morgan Stanley warns
Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Eli Lilly CEO David Rick’s’ pay rose to nearly $30 million in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg wore a $300,000 Rolex to a UFC match
The S&P 500 could plunge 5%, Morgan Stanley warns
Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“The day that we merge will be the day that we will begin lowering prices,” McMullen said on Wednesday during a federal court hearing in Oregon.

Advertisement

Related Content

The Kroger-Albertsons grocery merger was blocked in a big win for the FTC
Kroger is suing the FTC for holding up its grocery merger with Albertsons

Related Content

The Kroger-Albertsons grocery merger was blocked in a big win for the FTC
Kroger is suing the FTC for holding up its grocery merger with Albertsons

McMullen argued that the $25 billion merger – potentially the biggest chain merger in American history – would immediately lead to price reductions.

Advertisement

However, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has countered these claims, arguing that by giving the grocery chains the green light to merge, it would stifle competition and lead to higher prices for millions of Americans. The FTC also argues that the deal would impact grocery workers by limiting their bargaining power for better wages and working conditions.

Advertisement

Unionized workers have expressed concerns about potential store closures and pharmacy and food deserts. Meanwhile, Kroger and Albertsons have proposed selling roughly 600 stores in an effort to increase the proposal’s appeal.

Kroger and Albertsons have been in discussions about the merger for a while. In October 2022, Kroger announced a $24.6 billion plan to buy Albertsons, creating a grocery giant with about 700,000 employees and 5,000 stores. But the plan faced a major setback in February 2024 when the FTC sued to block it, citing concerns about higher prices and reduced competition. In August, Kroger countered, filing a lawsuit against the FTC for challenging the merger, arguing that the agency’s actions are “unconstitutional.”

Advertisement

Kroger’s McMullen argued during Wednesday’s hearing that since Albertsons’ prices are 10-12% higher than Kroger’s, the merger would help close the gap and attract more shoppers. It would also help the two companies compete with Walmart, the largest U.S. based retailer. Currently, Walmart dominates about 22% of grocery sales nationwide. A merged Kroger-Albertsons would hold about 13% of the market.

With grocery prices still high, cash-strapped consumers have increasingly turned to retailers like Walmart and Target in search of more affordable options and better deals, and the retail giants are benefitting. In late August, Kroger said it would cut grocery prices by $1 billion, doubling its earlier pledge of $500 million.