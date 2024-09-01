Happy Labor Day weekend! These are the 10 most unionized cities in America

Labor unions are having a bit of a comeback.

Some 70% of Americans now approve of labor unions, up from 67% in 2023. This marks the second-highest approval rating for unions in almost 60 years, according to a recent Gallup poll; the only year during this timeframe with a higher approval rating was 2022, when support reached 71%.

The past two years have featured pronounced union activity, from the United Auto Workers union’s push to win contracts with the Detroit Three — and beyond — to organizing movements at Amazon and Starbucks. Not to mention the writers’ and actors’ strikes of 2023 and the largest healthcare strike in U.S. history, as well as several ongoing — and potential — strikes that are poised to disrupt numerous industries.

But unions haven’t been able to directly translate that support into growing membership; just 1 in 10 workers are members of labor unions, even as more get organized each year. According to a new report from CUNY’s School of Labor and Urban Studies, that’s because much of the recent growth has come from unions at small workplaces, such as Starbucks stores that pop up all over suburbs and major cities.

But workers in some cities are more organized than others. Here are the 10 major cities — and associated metro areas — that have the most union members, as calculated by researchers at Construction Coverage, a media company focused on the construction business.