United Airlines flight attendants say they're ready to go on strike

United Airlines (UAL) flight attendants seeking a new union contract just unveiled a new escalation in their negotiations. With 99.99% of voting members in approval, the workers announced that they have authorized a strike should talks reach an impasse.

“We deserve an industry-leading contract. Our strike vote shows we’re ready to do whatever it takes to reach the contract we deserve,” said Ken Diaz, president of the United chapter of the larger Association of Flight Attendants union, in a statement. “We are the face of United Airlines and planes don’t take off without us. As Labor Day travel begins, United management is reminded what’s at stake if we don’t get this done.”

When the vote on whether to authorize a strike was called for last month, the union said that it was meant to increase pressure on United to reach a deal. The flight attendants’ contract ran out in 2021.

“We continue to work toward an industry-leading agreement for our flight attendants, including negotiations this week and every month through November,” United said in a statement provided to Quartz. “Both sides have been actively engaged in these negotiations facilitated by the federal mediator requested by the union. We remain eager to reach an agreement.”

Earlier this year, American Airlines (AAL) flight attendants came surprisingly close to a strike before they announced that had reached a tentative agreement following five years of pandemic-disrupted negotiations. Flight attendant contracts are governed by the Railway Labor Act, which more strictly governs when unions can do work stoppages because they would interrupt interstate commerce.

“Under the Railway Labor Act, the [National Mediation Board] will keep the parties bargaining as long as they see the potential for a deal,” the American flight attendants’ union explained in one update for members. “That means if the company is putting tens or hundreds of millions more into the agreement, the NMB will keep the pressure on both parties to move forward to reach a deal. While we do not agree with how long or difficult it is to exercise our right to strike, when there is movement, the NMB will require more bargaining.”