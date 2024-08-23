The second-largest diamond ever was just uncovered in Botswana

An enormous 2,492-carat diamond was recently unearthed in a Botswana mine, setting records in the process, the southern African country’s president announced during a Thursday viewing ceremony.

The diamond, which appeared to be the same size as Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s hands, is the second-largest diamond ever discovered in a mine and the largest diamond mined in over a century. The gemstone’s only competition for sheer size is the Cullinan, a 3,106 carat diamond uncovered in 1905.

“It is overwhelming,” said Masisi, according to the Associated Press. “I am lucky to have seen it in my time.”

Naseem Lahri, Botswana managing director for the Canadian Lucara Diamond Corp, described the stone as “exceptional” and “high quality.” The diamond was unearthed using x-ray technology specifically designed to detect large gemstones.



“This is history in the making,” said Lahri, according to the Associated Press. “I am very proud. It is a product of Botswana.”

Lucara’s chief executive William Lamb said that the company invested in the technology after they began to uncover large quantities of smaller diamonds that appeared to resemble “chewed glass.” It became apparent that there were larger gemstones getting damaged during the retrieval process, the New York Times reported.

In the ensuing years, the company has found increasing numbers of exceptional diamonds: they unearthed a 1,109-carat diamond in 2015 and a 1,758-carat black diamond in 2019. Those stones were eventually cut into smaller rocks and turned into jewelry – which could also be in the cards for the most recent discovery, according to the New York Times.

Lucara’s executives, however, are not yet satisfied with their discoveries. Lamb believes that with continued use of their advanced technology, Lucara could uncover a diamond that will “eclipse the Cullinan,” according to the New York Times.

Botswana is known for its vast quantities of exceptional diamonds, with the mining industry playing a major role in the country’s economy. In recent years, however, sales of lab made diamonds have been on the rise – with many people citing the ethical, environmental, and cost concerns associated with natural diamonds.