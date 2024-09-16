A.I.

'Please take our money': Larry Ellison on begging Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for AI chips

The Oracle co-founder said he and Elon Musk asked the Nvidia chief executive for more GPUs over dinner

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Larry Ellison (L) is laughing with his arms crossed, Horner is showing Musk something on his phone, while Musk's back is turned against the camera and is blurry
Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talks with Larry Ellison and Elon Musk ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami on May 6, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty Images)
In This Story
ORCL+0.27%NVDA-1.54%

It seems even billionaires have to beg for the most coveted items in the world. Oracle (ORCL+0.27%) co-founder Larry Ellison says he spent a dinner “begging” for more of Nvidia’s (NVDA-1.54%) artificial intelligence chips.

Suggested Reading

Johnson & Johnson is the latest pharma giant to court Trump with new investment plans
Boeing stock climbs 6% after Trump orders 'a lot' of fancy new fighter jets
Google's race from behind against OpenAI has 'been like sprinting a marathon'
Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Johnson & Johnson is the latest pharma giant to court Trump with new investment plans
Boeing stock climbs 6% after Trump orders 'a lot' of fancy new fighter jets
Google's race from behind against OpenAI has 'been like sprinting a marathon'
Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Over dinner with Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, Ellison said he and Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, were “begging Jensen for GPUs,” or graphics processing units, which power some of the world’s most advanced large language models.

Advertisement

Related Content

Larry Ellison is making so much money from AI that his net worth is approaching Jeff Bezos
Oracle's Larry Ellison has dethroned Jeff Bezos as the world's second-richest person

Related Content

Larry Ellison is making so much money from AI that his net worth is approaching Jeff Bezos
Oracle's Larry Ellison has dethroned Jeff Bezos as the world's second-richest person

“Please take our money. No, no take more of it. We need you to take more of our money. Please,” Ellison said during an Oracle investor event last week, Barrons reported. “It went okay. It worked.”

Advertisement

During Nvidia’s earnings call in August, Huang said demand for the chipmaker’s highly-anticipated Blackwell chips “is well above supply,” and added that it expects to “ship several billion dollars in Blackwell revenue” in the fourth quarter. Last week, however, Huang said shortages of its latest generation chips have customers feeling “tense.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ellison’s net worth has soared amid the AI boom, as Oracle shares drive higher due to its cloud businesses. Ellison owns just under 40% of Oracle’s outstanding stock, according to Forbes, which has climbed almost 61% so far this year. The Oracle chairman and chief technology officer’s real-time net worth is $197.7 billion, according to Forbes — putting him about $7 billion behind Bezos’s real-time net worth of $204.4 billion.

“As Cloud Services became Oracle’s largest business, both our operating income and earnings per share growth accelerated,” Oracle chief executive, Safra Catz, said in a statement last week after Oracle beat earnings expectations for the first quarter.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ellison said the company has 162 cloud data centers, either in operation or under construction, around the world. “The largest of these datacenters is 800 megawatts and will contain acres of NVIDIA GPU Clusters for training large scale AI models,” Ellison said.