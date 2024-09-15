Failing to properly represent Latinos costs Hollywood billions every year. Here's how

In This Story
The U.S. entertainment industry is missing out on billions of dollars each year by failing to adequately represent Latinos — one of its largest consumer groups, according to a new report from the non-profit Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC).
The industry stands to gain an additional $12 billion to $18 billion annually by achieving proper Latino representation in TV and film, according the LDC’s 2024 U.S. Latinos in Media report.
This serves as a testament to the increasing economic influence of Latinos in the United States. The LDC estimates that the U.S. Latino GDP — the economic output by the U.S. Latino population — reached $3.6 trillion in 2022, making it the fifth largest economy in the world. The non-profit estimates the U.S. Latino GDP could rank as the world’s largest GDP by 2029, and this demographic loves movies and media.
Although Latinos make up just 20% of the U.S. population, they account for 24% of box office sales, 29% of daily mobile TV viewers, and 24% of streaming users, according to the report.
Their economic impact was recently reaffirmed by the success of Inside Out 2 (DIS+1.31%), the highest-grossing animated film of the year. U.S. Latinos accounted for 40% of domestic ticket sales for the movie.
Despite all of this, U.S. Latino representation in film and television is severely lacking. Latinos held just 8% of acting roles in the top 100 highest-grossing movies of the year, including only 2% of lead roles, 1% of co-lead roles, and 5% of ensemble cast roles. Behind the scenes, Latino directors made up 8% and Latino screenwriters 4%.
In this year’s scripted television, Latino actors held lead roles in just 11 of the 198 shows LDC analyzed. Overall, Latinos made up 9.8% of main cast members, including only 6% in lead roles, 1% in co-lead roles, and 3% in ensemble cast roles.
Only 8% of scripted TV episodes were directed by Latinos, and just 5% of showrunners were Latino.
This lack of representation could be hindering the industry as a whole. Films featuring Latinos in above-the-line roles — such as directors, writers, and principal cast members— outperformed those without such representation by 58% at the global box office from 2013 to 2022, according to the report.
“This demographic is not just part of the market; it defines the new market. Ignoring this segment means missing out on considerable growth and profitability,” wrote LDC co-founder Sol Trujillo in the report.