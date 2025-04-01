Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I (JBK) reports earnings

In This Story JBK -0.23%

Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I (JBK-0.23% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details that the Corporate Backed Trust Certificates, Goldman Sachs Capital I Securities-Backed Series 2004-6 Trust, is a common law trust formed under the Standard Terms for Trust Agreements.

The trust's assets consist solely of capital securities issued by Goldman Sachs Capital I. The certificates do not represent obligations of, or interests in, the depositor or the trustee.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., issuer of the underlying securities, is subject to the information reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The filing states that there are no unresolved staff comments, legal proceedings, or matters submitted to a vote of security holders during the reporting period.

The publicly offered certificates representing investors' interest in the trust are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and registered in the name of Cede & Co.

The filing includes trustee's distribution statements documented on Form 8-K regarding distributions from the trust to certificate holders for the period from January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022.

The report includes certifications by the Vice President and Assistant Treasurer of the registrant pursuant to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002.

The filing does not include financial statements or supplementary data, and there are no changes in or disagreements with accountants on accounting and financial disclosure.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Lehman ABS 3.50 3.50% Adjustable Corp Backed Tr Certs GS Cap I annual 10-K report dated April 1, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.