Apple’s $500 billion bet on America: AI, factories, and thousands of jobs
A $100 million da Vinci, a $6.2 million banana, and the most expensive paintings: Lifestyle news roundup

Lifestyle

A $100 million da Vinci, a $6.2 million banana, and the most expensive paintings: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, the 10 cities with the most billionaires on Earth

Image for article titled A $100 million da Vinci, a $6.2 million banana, and the most expensive paintings: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Art encounter, Han Haidan/China News Service via Getty Images (Getty Images), Lucien Capehart/Getty Images (Getty Images), Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images), John Lamparski/Getty Images (Getty Images)
A $100 million Leonardo da Vinci bronze sculpture has hit market

A $100 million Leonardo da Vinci bronze sculpture has hit market

Image for article titled A $100 million da Vinci, a $6.2 million banana, and the most expensive paintings: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Art encounter

Fine arts collectors will soon have an opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind bronze sculpture, based on the only known wax cast created by Leonardo da Vinci.

A crypto guru spent $6.2 million on a banana taped to a wall

A crypto guru spent $6.2 million on a banana taped to a wall

Image for article titled A $100 million da Vinci, a $6.2 million banana, and the most expensive paintings: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Han Haidan/China News Service via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Contemporary artist Maurizio Cattelan’s “Comedian” – a banana duct-taped to the wall, exactly 160 centimeters from the floor – sold for $6.2 million at a Sotheby’s auction this week, in the latest iteration of a saga that first captured the art world in 2019.

Paintings that belonged to the ‘queen of the beauty industry’ sold for $216 million

Paintings that belonged to the ‘queen of the beauty industry’ sold for $216 million

Phil Zieky and Sydell Miller attends 20th Anniversary Discovery Celebration benefiting Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund at Mar-a-Lago on February 19, 2011 in Palm Beach, Florida.
Phil Zieky and Sydell Miller attends 20th Anniversary Discovery Celebration benefiting Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund at Mar-a-Lago on February 19, 2011 in Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo: Lucien Capehart/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Paintings once owned by Sydell L. Miller – once dubbed the “queen of the beauty industry” – sparked nine separate bidding wars during a Sotheby’s auction this week, as collectors vied to purchase the late, self-made millionaire’s collection of works by Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, Wassily Kandinsky, and others.

10 cities with the most billionaires

10 cities with the most billionaires

Image for article titled A $100 million da Vinci, a $6.2 million banana, and the most expensive paintings: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

The global economy remained sluggish last year for most people, struggling with inflation and cost-of-living crises. For one demographic, however, financial success remains as attainable as ever: the number of billionaires in the world increased again in 2023.

The 10 most expensive paintings ever sold

The 10 most expensive paintings ever sold

Nympheas by Claude Monet is on display at Sotheby’s New York Marquee Sales on November 08, 2024 in New York City.
Nympheas by Claude Monet is on display at Sotheby’s New York Marquee Sales on November 08, 2024 in New York City.
Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Despite some concerns of a flagging market, November's art week had a relatively strong start – with several marquee pieces selling for above their estimated values.

