A $100 million da Vinci, a $6.2 million banana, and the most expensive paintings: Lifestyle news roundup

Fine arts collectors will soon have an opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind bronze sculpture, based on the only known wax cast created by Leonardo da Vinci.
Contemporary artist Maurizio Cattelan’s “Comedian” – a banana duct-taped to the wall, exactly 160 centimeters from the floor – sold for $6.2 million at a Sotheby’s auction this week, in the latest iteration of a saga that first captured the art world in 2019.
Paintings once owned by Sydell L. Miller – once dubbed the “queen of the beauty industry” – sparked nine separate bidding wars during a Sotheby’s auction this week, as collectors vied to purchase the late, self-made millionaire’s collection of works by Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, Wassily Kandinsky, and others.
The global economy remained sluggish last year for most people, struggling with inflation and cost-of-living crises. For one demographic, however, financial success remains as attainable as ever: the number of billionaires in the world increased again in 2023.
