Send us a tip!

Business News

Lifecore Biomedical: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (LFCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $36.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Chaska, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $1.19 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 89 cents per share.

The agricultural and food packaging products company posted revenue of $31.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $102.2 million, or $3.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $103.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LFCR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LFCR