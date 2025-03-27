lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) reports earnings

In This Story LULU +0.96%

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU+0.96% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2025.

The filing reports a net revenue increase of 10% to $10.6 billion, with a 4% increase in comparable sales excluding the 53rd week of 2024. The company's gross profit rose to $6.3 billion, reflecting a 12% increase.

Operating income for the fiscal year was $2.5 billion, representing a 17% increase. The operating margin expanded by 150 basis points to 23.7%.

The company reported a net income of $1.8 billion, up from $1.6 billion in the previous year. Diluted earnings per share increased to $14.64 from $12.20.

lululemon's Americas segment saw a 4% increase in net revenue, while China Mainland and Rest of World segments reported 41% and 27% increases, respectively.

The company expanded its retail presence by adding 56 net new company-operated stores, contributing to a 14% increase in square footage.

lululemon's cash flow from operations was $2.3 billion, and it ended the year with $2.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Capital expenditures for the year amounted to $689.2 million, primarily for new store openings, renovations, and technology investments.

The company repurchased 5.1 million shares for $1.6 billion and announced increases in its stock repurchase program authorization totaling $2.0 billion during the year.

The filing also details various financial risks, including foreign currency exchange risk, interest rate risk, and credit risk, and outlines the company's strategies for managing these risks.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the lululemon athletica inc. annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.