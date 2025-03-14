Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Cars

The 8 most expensive luxury car brands to insure

A car's MSRP isn't the only thing you need to worry about with these models

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 8 most expensive luxury car brands to insure
Photo: Rolls-Royce

If you’re buying a car worth more than $100,000, chances are you might not be too concerned about how much insurance will cost.

But some luxury cars can come with truly eye-popping annual premiums that near $10,000 a year.

Even if you’re willing to spend a lot on a sports car or luxury SUV, you still should consider what brands will have lower premiums.

CarEdge compiled a list of the most expensive car brands to insure. It calculated their ranking based on a 40 year old good driver with full insurance coverage and good credit score who drives around 13k miles a year.

Continue reading so see which cars will land you with some truly astronomical costs.

#8: Porsche — $4,170

Image for article titled The 8 most expensive luxury car brands to insure
Photo: Porsche
#7: Tesla — $4,198

Image for article titled The 8 most expensive luxury car brands to insure
Photo: Tesla
#6: Aston Martin — $5,831

Image for article titled The 8 most expensive luxury car brands to insure
Photo: Aston Martin
#5: Maserati — $6,178

Image for article titled The 8 most expensive luxury car brands to insure
Photo: Maserati
#4: McLaren — $6,383

Image for article titled The 8 most expensive luxury car brands to insure
Photo: McLaren
#3: Bentley — $6,657

Image for article titled The 8 most expensive luxury car brands to insure
Photo: Bentley
#2: Lamborghini — $9,114

Image for article titled The 8 most expensive luxury car brands to insure
Photo: Bill Pugliano / Stringer (Getty Images)
#1: Rolls-Royce — $9,648

Image for article titled The 8 most expensive luxury car brands to insure
Photo: Rolls-Royce
