Each week Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations, and lavish amenities — and they’re all on the market right now. Check out the best homes that are available with upcoming open houses.
This sprawling east Hamptons estate is located directly on Georgica Pond, giving residents direct access to nearly a quarter mile of waterfront, in addition to the nearby Atlantic Ocean. If that isn’t enough water, there’s also an in-ground pool on the property. First built in 1931, the estate contains both a main residence and a guest house. Between the two buildings, there are 10 bedrooms and 12.5+ bathrooms, set on an 11.2 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $95,000,000 property in East Hampton, New York.
This stunning Beverly Hills mansion offers residents an unobstructed view of Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean. Amenities include onsite parking for up to 100 cars, a courtyard with fountains, 18 fireplaces, an infinity pool and spa, a full outdoor kitchen, a lighted tennis court and pavilion, and a two-story guest house. This 16 bedroom, 16.5+ bathroom residence is 50,000 square feet on a 6.03 acre lot. Interested buyers request a private viewing of this $195,000,000 property in Beverly Hills, California.
It took more than five years to complete La Fin, a remarkable Bel Air residence with views of Los Angeles and Century City. Amenities include a 44-foot crystal chandelier, a climate-controlled cigar lounge, a climbing wall, a steam room, a movie theater, and a vodka-tasting room. This property has 12 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, and a 2.08 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $119,950,000 property in Bel Air, California.
This European-style villa is just a stone’s throw away from the famed Bel Air Country Club Golf Course with views of the mountains and canyons in the distance. The property’s amenities include nine fireplaces, a library, a media room, and a fitness center. This nine bedroom, 13 bathroom property is 14,941 square feet on a 1.65 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $115,000,000 property in Los Angeles, California.
Willow Creek estate is located just five miles from San Diego, but its extensive grounds offer residents a private and peaceful retreat from city life. The property’s 13-car garage and two-bedroom guest house make it perfect for entertaining. Willow Creek’s amenities include a sauna, a steam room, a wine cellar, a game room, a workshop, and a pool. The 26 bedroom, 22.5 bathroom property is 15,000 square feet on a 77 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $100,000,000 property in Rancho Santa Fe, California.
This expansive Rhode Island property epitomizes New England living with its woodlands, pastures, and close proximity to the ocean. The estate’s interiors contain multiple guest wings and large living areas, making it perfect for anyone who enjoys entertaining. Amenities include a stable, an in-ground pool, five fireplaces, and an exercise room. This 10 bedroom, 9.5 bathroom is 13,819 square feet on a 108 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $22,500,000 property in Little Compton, Rhode Island.
Located on Miami Beach’s Hibiscus Island, this mansion sits directly on the ocean and has 60 feet of waterfront access. The property’s amenities include a private dock, an above-ground pool, a wine cellar, and two boat lifts. The dwelling includes six bedroom, 6.5 bathroom across 6,211 square feet on a 0.24 acre lot. This Miami Beach property is listed at $19,999,900.
Star Mountain is an Alpine-style ranch nestled in the woods overlooking Aspen, Colorado. The secluded estate’s amenities include an indoor pool, steam room, hot tub, juice bar, exercise room, and two elevators. The seven bedroom, 10.5+ bathroom is 14,395 square feet on a 66.58 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $55,000,000 property in Aspen, Colorado.
This Michigan estate combines the timeless aesthetic of an Adirondack mansion with ultra-modern amenities, including in-floor radiant heat and a lodge patio with a custom-built smoker. The main residence also features an Adirondack stone fireplace and cathedral ceilings. The property’s guest house provides additional amenities, including a cocktail lounge and spa. Immediate access to Rapid River and a two-acre, spring-fed pond makes this property a fisher’s paradise. This six bedroom, 6.5 bathroom house is 11,055 square feet on a 466 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $13,900,000 property in Rapid City, Michigan.
This one-time cattle ranch is now a paradise for native plants and animals – with deer, elk, grouse, and pheasants all living on the property’s extensive grounds. A nearby river and an indoor horseback riding arena make this property ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. This seven bedroom, 6.5+ bathroom house is 7,980 square feet on a 6,220 acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $39,500,000 property in Three Forks, Montana.