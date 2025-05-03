How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta dreams, Microsoft's earnings smash, and Reddit's surprise: Tech news roundup

About
Tech & Innovation

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta dreams, Microsoft's earnings smash, and Reddit's surprise: Tech news roundup

Plus, the AI data center race is slowing down as Amazon and Microsoft catch their breath

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s Meta dreams, Microsoft&#39;s earnings smash, and Reddit&#39;s surprise: Tech news roundup
Photo: Nathan Howard (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Leon Neal (Getty Images), Sean Gallup (Getty Images), Spencer Platt (Getty Images), Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Thomas Niedermueller / Stringer (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Illustration: Ezra Acayan (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 10

The AI data center race is slowing down as Amazon and Microsoft catch their breath

The AI data center race is slowing down as Amazon and Microsoft catch their breath

An Amazon Web Services data center in Stone Ridge, Virginia.
An Amazon Web Services data center in Stone Ridge, Virginia.
Photo: Nathan Howard (Getty Images)

For the past two years, tech giants have been racing to build the digital backbone of the artificial intelligence boom, spending tens of billions of dollars on chips and new data centers. Now, as construction cranes swing and server racks pile up, early signs of restraint are emerging.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 10

Mark Zuckerberg wants Meta to be something it isn’t

Mark Zuckerberg wants Meta to be something it isn’t

Image for article titled Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s Meta dreams, Microsoft&#39;s earnings smash, and Reddit&#39;s surprise: Tech news roundup
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Mark Zuckerberg may see the world through AI-powered Ray-Bans, but Wall Street just sees it through his company’s ad dollars. And while he’s trying to look beyond the feed to a future with talking glasses and immersive virtual worlds, investors are hoping he’ll stick with what his company does best.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 10

Microsoft smashes Wall Street’s earnings expectations — and the stock soars

Microsoft smashes Wall Street’s earnings expectations — and the stock soars

Image for article titled Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s Meta dreams, Microsoft&#39;s earnings smash, and Reddit&#39;s surprise: Tech news roundup
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Microsoft (MSFT) blew past Wall Street’s expectations in its fiscal third quarter, racking up $70.1 billion in revenue, up 13%, and $25.8 billion in net income, up 18%, fueled by relentless demand for cloud and AI.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 10

Reddit is one of tech’s most surprising winners

Reddit is one of tech’s most surprising winners

Image for article titled Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s Meta dreams, Microsoft&#39;s earnings smash, and Reddit&#39;s surprise: Tech news roundup
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Reddit may not have the scale of Meta (META), Google (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), or even Snap (SNAP). But its first-quarter earnings, released Thursday after the bell, confirm it’s one of the most surprising winners of the post-AI attention economy.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 10

Nvidia faces a new threat from Huawei

Nvidia faces a new threat from Huawei

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Chinese tech giant Huawei is getting ready to test powerful, new AI chips that could rival those made by Nvidia (NVDA), according to a new report.

Advertisement

Huawei Technologies will receive its first shipment of Ascend 910E chips from manufacturers as soon as the end of May, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The processor is Huawei’s most powerful AI semiconductor to date.

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 10

Apple earnings beat expectation as Americans rush to buy iPhones before tariffs

Apple earnings beat expectation as Americans rush to buy iPhones before tariffs

Image for article titled Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s Meta dreams, Microsoft&#39;s earnings smash, and Reddit&#39;s surprise: Tech news roundup
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Fiscal second-quarter earnings show that the Apple (AAPL) hasn’t lost its shine.

Thursday after the bell, Apple reported $95.4 billion in revenue, up 5% year-over-year, and quarterly diluted earnings per share of $1.65, up 8% year-over-year amid robust demand, even as geopolitics threaten its supply-chain wizardry. But while the company beat Wall Street’s earnings expectations for the fifth quarter in a row — exceeding estimates of $1.60 EPS and $94.2 billion in revenue — sales from its key services unit and from China disappointed.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 10

IBM says it will invest $150 billion in the U.S. over 5 years

IBM says it will invest $150 billion in the U.S. over 5 years

Image for article titled Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s Meta dreams, Microsoft&#39;s earnings smash, and Reddit&#39;s surprise: Tech news roundup
Photo: Thomas Niedermueller / Stringer (Getty Images)

IBM (IBM) announced Monday it plans to invest $150 million in the U.S. in the next five years to “fuel the economy” and accelerate the country’s role as a “global leader in computing.”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang got his first raise in a decade

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang got his first raise in a decade

Image for article titled Mark Zuckerberg&#39;s Meta dreams, Microsoft&#39;s earnings smash, and Reddit&#39;s surprise: Tech news roundup
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The chief executive of the world’s biggest chipmaker is getting his first raise in a decade.

Advertisement

Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang’s total pay rose to $49.9 million in 2025, according to an SEC filing first spotted by CNBC. His base salary increased 49% to $1.5 million, his variable cash rose by 50% to $1 million, and his stock awards grew to $38.8 million.

Read More

Advertisement

10 / 10