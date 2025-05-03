Mark Zuckerberg's Meta dreams, Microsoft's earnings smash, and Reddit's surprise: Tech news roundup

For the past two years, tech giants have been racing to build the digital backbone of the artificial intelligence boom, spending tens of billions of dollars on chips and new data centers. Now, as construction cranes swing and server racks pile up, early signs of restraint are emerging.
Mark Zuckerberg may see the world through AI-powered Ray-Bans, but Wall Street just sees it through his company’s ad dollars. And while he’s trying to look beyond the feed to a future with talking glasses and immersive virtual worlds, investors are hoping he’ll stick with what his company does best.
Chinese tech giant Huawei is getting ready to test powerful, new AI chips that could rival those made by Nvidia (NVDA), according to a new report.
Huawei Technologies will receive its first shipment of Ascend 910E chips from manufacturers as soon as the end of May, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The processor is Huawei’s most powerful AI semiconductor to date.
Fiscal second-quarter earnings show that the Apple (AAPL) hasn’t lost its shine.
Thursday after the bell, Apple reported $95.4 billion in revenue, up 5% year-over-year, and quarterly diluted earnings per share of $1.65, up 8% year-over-year amid robust demand, even as geopolitics threaten its supply-chain wizardry. But while the company beat Wall Street’s earnings expectations for the fifth quarter in a row — exceeding estimates of $1.60 EPS and $94.2 billion in revenue — sales from its key services unit and from China disappointed.
The chief executive of the world’s biggest chipmaker is getting his first raise in a decade.
Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang’s total pay rose to $49.9 million in 2025, according to an SEC filing first spotted by CNBC. His base salary increased 49% to $1.5 million, his variable cash rose by 50% to $1 million, and his stock awards grew to $38.8 million.