Mark Zuckerberg's Meta dreams, Microsoft's earnings smash, and Reddit's surprise: Tech news roundup

Chinese tech giant Huawei is getting ready to test powerful, new AI chips that could rival those made by Nvidia (NVDA), according to a new report.

Advertisement

Huawei Technologies will receive its first shipment of Ascend 910E chips from manufacturers as soon as the end of May, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The processor is Huawei’s most powerful AI semiconductor to date.

Read More