Mark Zuckerberg wore a $300,000 Rolex to a UFC match

Mark Zuckerberg’s nascent love affair with fashion – particularly luxury timepieces – appears to be going strong. On Saturday, the Meta CEO wore what appeared to be a yellow gold Rolex Daytona “Le Mans” to an Ultimate Fighting Championship (EDR+0.65% ) match in Las Vegas.

Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts

Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts CC Share Subtitles Off

English Donald Trump will 'burn' Elon Musk soon, Anthony Scaramucci predicts

Advertisement

Four watch authentication services confirmed that Zuckerberg was wearing the specific Rolex model to Business Insider. Ng Yong Shen, of the Dubai-based secondhand store Re-Loved Luxury, told the outlet that Zuckerberg’s timepiece has a resale value of up to $300,000.

Advertisement

Zuckerberg’s passion for timepieces has been on display for much of the past year. In January, when he posted a video announcing that Meta would eliminate third-party fact checking and “get rid of a bunch of restrictions on topics like immigration and gender,” he sported an $895,500 Greubel Forsey “Hand Made 1.”

Advertisement

Last spring, while attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration, cameras caught Zuckerberg admiring the groom-to-be’s Richard Mille timepiece.

“You know, I never really wanted to get a watch. But after seeing that, I was like, ‘watches are cool,’” he told the Reliance Industries heir.

Advertisement

In addition to his new passion for watches, other luxury flairs are finding their way into the once scruffy CEO’s wardrobe. He’s frequently spotted wearing gold chains – and even wore one with his Rolex on Saturday night. The two accessories stood out against his otherwise plain outfit of cargo pants and a black t-shirt.

“I’m in the process of designing a long-term chain,” Zuckerberg told journalist Eva Chen, last April. “I’m working with a designer to engrave the prayer that I sing to my girls every night when I put them to bed.”

Advertisement

“I just want to try out a bunch of different chains, get a sense of the colors, the materials, the thickness,” he said.