Walmart layoffs, McDonald's $5 meal, and Target's Pride merch: Retail news roundup

In the world of retail, McDonald’s $5 meal deal is finally happening, and it includes fries. Walmart had a week: corporate layoffs, remote worker requests, and strong earnings, which were boosted by high-income shoppers. Kraft Heinz is considering selling its iconic hot dog brand Oscar Mayer for up to $5 billion.

Meanwhile, in a bid to avoid another Pride Month backlash, Target still plans to offer all of its Pride merchandise online, but only at select stores in-person, and Red Lobster’s restaurants are being being auctioned off by its liquidator in preparation for bankruptcy. Here’s what else went down this week.