Business News

Red Lobster could file for bankruptcy soon

Private deliberations are ongoing and a final decision has not yet been finalized

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Red Lobster has over 700 locations globally.
Red Lobster has over 700 locations globally.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Seafood chain Red Lobster could be preparing to file for bankruptcy soon. Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the situation, reports that the dining chain is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to restructure some of its debt.

Suggested Reading

JetBlue is now accepting Venmo
Oracle stock climbs 7% as Trump is expected to announce its joint AI venture with OpenAI and Softbank
Barron Trump is starting a luxury real estate company with his prep school classmate
Bitcoin will hit $130,000 this year, wealth advisor says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

JetBlue is now accepting Venmo
Oracle stock climbs 7% as Trump is expected to announce its joint AI venture with OpenAI and Softbank
Barron Trump is starting a luxury real estate company with his prep school classmate
Bitcoin will hit $130,000 this year, wealth advisor says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The company plans do away with some underperforming leases and address other long-term contracts as well as rising labor costs, the anonymous individuals told the publication, adding that restructuring plans are ongoing and plans of the private negotiation have not yet been finalized.

Advertisement

Related Content

Red Lobster tells customers it's not closing down after bankruptcy filing - 'root for us'
Red Lobster finally has a new owner

Related Content

Red Lobster tells customers it's not closing down after bankruptcy filing - 'root for us'
Red Lobster finally has a new owner

If Red Lobster files for bankruptcy, it will continue to operate normally during the proceedings, as it discusses with creditors about a possible debt reduction plan, the publication said.

Advertisement

Red Lobster, which operates over 700 restaurants globally, has struggled to get past its “Zombie brand” persona. In March 2024, the company hired Jonathan Tibus to be its new chief executive officer. Tibus, who was previously the CEO of Kona Grill, has decades of company improvement plan experience.

Advertisement

In the meantime, the Orlando, Florida-based chain is receiving guidance from law firm King & Spalding. Red Lobster and King & Spalding did not respond to requests for comment.

More business news

Superyacht sales aren’t so super

United Airlines blames Boeing for costing it $200 million

Adidas is (somehow) getting a Yeezy-powered profit boost

Oreo maker Mondelez is being fined for limiting cross-border sales

Express could file for bankruptcy soon