Business News

Express could file for bankruptcy soon

Plans of the private negotiation have not been finalized and could change

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The company has approximately 530 Express retail and Express Factory Outlet stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
The company has approximately 530 Express retail and Express Factory Outlet stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Image: damann (Shutterstock)

Retail company Express could be on the cusp of bankruptcy.

Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, reports that the company is requesting cash from its lenders to help it pay for a potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding. Express could file for bankruptcy as early as next week, people with knowledge of the private negotiations told Bloomberg, noting that plans have not been finalized and could change.

Suggested Reading

Here are the biggest stock rally winners
Bessent claims the tariff reversal was Trump's 'strategy all along'
Trump Media stock spikes 8% — and the reason why just might be hilarious
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Here are the biggest stock rally winners
Bessent claims the tariff reversal was Trump's 'strategy all along'
Trump Media stock spikes 8% — and the reason why just might be hilarious
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Related Content

Express will close more than 100 stores after filing for bankruptcy
The top 10 retail bankruptcies so far this year

Express did not respond to a request for comment from Quartz.

The American fashion retailer, which sells clothing and apparel, has been blowing through money while trying to pay down its debt.

Advertisement

Related Content

Express will close more than 100 stores after filing for bankruptcy
The top 10 retail bankruptcies so far this year

Express, whose portfolio includes Bonobos and UpWest, has also been struggling to reach consumers as it toes the line between being too low-priced for luxury and too high-priced for its low-cost competitors.

In early March, Express was de-listed from the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares of Express were down 10% during after hours, trading at $1.30 per share. The Ohio-based company has a market capitalization of about $4.88 million. It operates approximately 530 Express retail and Express Factory Outlet stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Advertisement

More retail news

PetSmart is revamping its loyalty program as Gen Z pet owners make more in-store visits

Advertisement

DoorDash is bringing Lowe’s to your door

RIP Drizly, Uber’s failed alcohol delivery service. Here’s what happened and what it means

Advertisement

Birkin bags are a better investment than gold, a Hermès expert says

Canada Goose is laying off 17% of its corporate staff

Advertisement