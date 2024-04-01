DoorDash is bringing Lowe's to your door

DoorDash is getting into home goods.

The delivery company has signed a new partnership with Lowe’s, marking its first endeavor into the home improvement category, the company said in a statement Monday.

DoorDash said the agreement will give customers the option to purchase Lowe’s products from over 1,700 of the retailer’s stores nationwide through DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program. The loyalty program offers members a $0 delivery fee from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores across the U.S., the company said.

Fuad Hannon, DoorDash’s vice president of new verticals, said the partnership will give “consumers quick access to must-have tools and last-minute materials to complete projects of all sizes.” Products can range anywhere between spring cleaning essentials and gardening tools.



Moreover, with over 99% of DoorDash’s monthly U.S. consumers having access to a retailer via DashPass, the partnership could bode well for Lowe’s as it aims to improve its omnichannel presence.

Neelima Sharma, senior vice president of digital commerce and technology at Lowe’s, said the partnership will expand “same-day delivery options [to] help us meet our customers where they are,” adding that it “unlocks an opportunity for us to reach new DIY customers.”

Shares of Lowe’s were down 4% during early afternoon hours, trading at roughly $250.

