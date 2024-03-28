Retail

Home Depot is buying a roofing company for $18 billion — its biggest deal ever

The retailer says its total addressable market is now about $1 trillion

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Home Depot operates a total of 2,335 retail stores in all 50 U.S. states.
Home Depot operates a total of 2,335 retail stores in all 50 U.S. states.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Home Depot wants to be a major handyman.

The home improvement retailer is spending $18.25 billion in a new deal, that includes assumed debt, to acquire SRS Distribution, a product supplier for roofing, landscaping, and pool builders, the company said in a statement. It’s Home Depot’s largest acquisition ever, the company said.

Suggested Reading

Walmart could face price hikes from its suppliers, raising concerns over price gouging for consumers
The Magnificent 7 stocks slide again and the Dow drops 1,400 points as China retaliates in trade war
Trump declares his trade policies 'will never change'
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Walmart could face price hikes from its suppliers, raising concerns over price gouging for consumers
The Magnificent 7 stocks slide again and the Dow drops 1,400 points as China retaliates in trade war
Trump declares his trade policies 'will never change'
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Related Content

A Costco rival is expanding
Home Depot's $18 billion roofing company deal 'is opening up a new customer for us,' CFO says

Atlanta, Georgia-based Home Depot said the deal will be funded through cash and some debt, adding that it expects the agreement to be completed by the end of the fiscal 2024 year, pending regulatory approval.

Advertisement

Related Content

A Costco rival is expanding
Home Depot's $18 billion roofing company deal 'is opening up a new customer for us,' CFO says

With the acquisition, Home Depot believes that its “total addressable market is approximately $1 trillion.”

Advertisement

That could bode well for the world’s largest home improvement company as it looks to capture the attention of consumers, who are still feeling the brunt of inflation.

Advertisement

Moreover, Home Depot may be looking to get a hold of its declining sales, which skyrocketed during the pandemic as consumers looked to stay busy with DIY at home projects.

Home Depot CEO Ted Decker said that with the “branch network” of SRS and the retailer’s “2,000 + U.S. stores and distribution centers,” it will be able to offer more products and ramp up fulfillment.

Advertisement

Currently, SRS has about 760 locations across 47 U.S. states and more than 4,000 trucks.

More retail news

Walgreens beat Wall Street’s earnings expectations but warned of a ‘challenging retail environment’

Advertisement

A Costco rival is expanding

H&M stock is flying high because consumers are still buying spring clothes

GameStop stock sinks because people don’t buy games like they used to

Trader Joe’s is raising banana prices for the first time in 20 years

Chick-fil-A says it’s going back to antibiotics in chicken, after all