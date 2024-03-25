Business News

Trader Joe's is raising banana prices for the first time in 20 years

The grocery store chain said it adjusted the fruit's price after its costs changed

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

 

The neighborhood grocery chain has prided itself on maintaining the price of its bananas at 19¢ for decades.
The neighborhood grocery chain has prided itself on maintaining the price of its bananas at 19¢ for decades.
Image: Denver Post (Getty Images)

Suggested Reading

Market closes higher in run-up to Trump's tariff announcement
More than half of companies already deploy autonomous AI agents, study finds
5 states where EU tariffs could be less painful
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Market closes higher in run-up to Trump's tariff announcement
More than half of companies already deploy autonomous AI agents, study finds
5 states where EU tariffs could be less painful
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Inflation is gnawing at practically everything. This time, it’s taking a bite out of one of Trader Joe’s most popular food items: bananas.

Advertisement

Related Content

Trader Joe's just got its first union
Aldi vs. Walmart for Thanksgiving, Taylor Swift's Target book drop, and pizza wars: Retail news roundup

Related Content

Trader Joe's just got its first union
Aldi vs. Walmart for Thanksgiving, Taylor Swift's Target book drop, and pizza wars: Retail news roundup

The grocery store chain said in a statement to Quartz, that it is increasing the price of a single banana, from 19¢ up to 23¢, roughly a 20% increase.

Advertisement

Trader Joe’s is making the price change to the imported snack for the first time in 20 years.

Advertisement

“We only change our prices when our costs change,” a Trader Joe’s spokesperson said.

But like other grocers, the chain has been forced to deal with stubborn inflation.

Advertisement

“We’ve now reached a point where this change is necessary,” the spokesperson added.

A grocery list glimmer

Despite an increase in the price of bananas at Trader Joe’s, the company’s spokesperson noted that it’s been able to lower prices for other food items such as raw almonds and bell peppers.

Advertisement

Below are some of the company’s recently adjusted produce items.

  • Raw Almonds are $3.99 a pound, down a dollar
  • Romaine Hearts are $2.99, down 50¢
  • Organic Tri-Color Bell Peppers are $4.49, down 50¢
  • Green Onions are 99¢, the lowest price in at least a decade

More retail news

America’s favorite ketchup maker is going green

California fast food joints are laying off workers before a new law hikes pay

Chick-fil-A says it’s going back to antibiotics in chicken, after all

Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants stock plummets because diners don’t dine out anymore