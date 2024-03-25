Trader Joe's is raising banana prices for the first time in 20 years





Inflation is gnawing at practically everything. This time, it’s taking a bite out of one of Trader Joe’s most popular food items: bananas.

The grocery store chain said in a statement to Quartz, that it is increasing the price of a single banana, from 19¢ up to 23¢, roughly a 20% increase.

Trader Joe’s is making the price change to the imported snack for the first time in 20 years.

“We only change our prices when our costs change,” a Trader Joe’s spokesperson said.

But like other grocers, the chain has been forced to deal with stubborn inflation.

“We’ve now reached a point where this change is necessary,” the spokesperson added.

A grocery list glimmer

Despite an increase in the price of bananas at Trader Joe’s, the company’s spokesperson noted that it’s been able to lower prices for other food items such as raw almonds and bell peppers.

Below are some of the company’s recently adjusted produce items.

Raw Almonds are $3.99 a pound, down a dollar

Romaine Hearts are $2.99, down 50¢

Organic Tri-Color Bell Peppers are $4.49, down 50¢

Green Onions are 99¢, the lowest price in at least a decade

