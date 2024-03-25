Business News

California fast food joints are laying off workers before a new law hikes pay

The new law will increase the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 an hour

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Pizza Hut and Round Table Pizza franchise owners are planning to lay off roughly 1,280 delivery drivers in 2024.
Pizza Hut and Round Table Pizza franchise owners are planning to lay off roughly 1,280 delivery drivers in 2024.
Image: LightRocket (Getty Images)

Counters behind fast food restaurants across the Golden State may soon be emptier. That’s in part because restaurant owners in California are scrambling to reduce expenses ahead of a new California law that will increase the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 an hour on April 1.

Suggested Reading

Seinfeld, Schwarzenegger, Springsteen, and 7 more new billionaires, according to Forbes
Intel will spin off its 'non-core' businesses, new CEO says
Jeff Bezos is getting married in Venice. How will it compare with these 5 other extravagant nuptials?
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Seinfeld, Schwarzenegger, Springsteen, and 7 more new billionaires, according to Forbes
Intel will spin off its 'non-core' businesses, new CEO says
Jeff Bezos is getting married in Venice. How will it compare with these 5 other extravagant nuptials?
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Ahead of the new law, some employers are making serious adjustments, such as cutting staff hours, laying off workers, and even closing the doors during sluggish parts of the day.

Advertisement

Related Content

Domino’s Pizza becomes the latest brand to leave Russia, adding to the country’s economic isolation
Domino's is dishing out fighting words to its rivals

Related Content

Domino’s Pizza becomes the latest brand to leave Russia, adding to the country’s economic isolation
Domino's is dishing out fighting words to its rivals

McDonald’s restaurant owner Scott Rodrick told The Wall Street Journal that he’s feeling the pressure to make changes.

Advertisement

“I can’t charge $20 for Happy Meals,” Rodrick, who owns 18 of the Golden Arches in Northern California, told The Journal. “I’m leaving no stones unturned.”

Advertisement

The wage hike is ricocheting. In December, former Pizza Hut driver Michael Ojeda told The Journal that he was told “with little to notice” that his last day would be in February. Ojeda had worked at the restaurant for nearly a decade.

Ojeda’s experience may highlight the fate of other delivery drivers. Pizza Hut and Round Table Pizza franchise owners, for example, are planning to lay off roughly 1,280 delivery drivers this year, The Journal reports.

Advertisement

California has about 500,000 fast food workers. In 2022, the state’s hourly wage for fast food workers was $16.21.

More Retail news

Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants stock plummets because diners don’t dine out anymore

Advertisement

Chipotle will use an avocado peeling robot to give customers consistent portions, CEO says

Chick-fil-A says it’s going back to antibiotics in chicken, after all

Almost half-a-million Starbucks holiday mugs are being recalled after customers got burned and cut

Advertisement

Subway is switching from Coke to Pepsi

McDonald’s has a new strategy to bring back customers — and it includes bigger burgers