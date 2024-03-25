America's favorite ketchup maker is going green

Beloved ketchup maker Kraft Heinz is going green — not in color. Don’t worry. Those days are over, at least for now.



The American multinational food giant is planning a sweep of infrastructure changes to 10 of its U.S. plants, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Plant modifications are being funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstration (OCED), which has pledged up to $170 million to support the development of the company’s clean energy projects.

Kraft Heinz will use the new funding to install a gamut of technologies, such as heat pumps, electric heaters and boilers, and thermal energy storage, the company said.

Moreover, the company anticipates that the project will create around 500 construction jobs across its 10 plant sites. In addition, the Kraft cheese maker said employees will receive additional training once new technology is installed.

Kraft Heinz’s gander into all things green is far removed from its EZ-Squirt ketchup that disrupted food culture in the early 2000s.

The company, which once carried an array of ketchup colors including “Funky Purple” and “Blastin’ Green” is now committed to a decades long plan to reduce its environmental footprint by 99%.

Marcos Eloi Lima, Kraft Heinz’s chief procurement officer, said the company is “on a journey to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”



Kraft Heinz’s Lima added that with the million dollar investment, the third largest food and beverage company in North America will have the “critical resources to make necessary improvements,” across its 10 plants “to help increase their energy efficiency and reduce emissions.”

