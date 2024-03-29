RIP Drizly, Uber's failed alcohol delivery service. Here's what happened and what it means

Uber has closed up the tab on its alcohol delivery app Drizly. Uber bought the online alcohol retailer for $1.1 billion in October 2021. Uber acquired the company after it blew up to become the biggest online store for alcohol nationwide during pandemic.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

Now it’s no more.



“We have shut things down,” Drizly said Thursday on a page on its website titled “Drizly Farewell FAQs.”

Advertisement

Drizly’s partnership with Uber was considered offbeat from the get-go, in part because the company ran its business separately from Uber’s.



Advertisement

Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, Uber’s senior vice president of delivery, told Axios in January that after three years, the company had decided to close down Drizly to focus on its “core Uber Eats strategy” — getting customers food, groceries, and alcohol through a single app.

Advertisement

Drizly’s shutdown may have been partly due to a Federal Trade Commission finding that the company had faced a cybersecurity attack that exposed the information of 2.5 million customers.

Uber said in February that it would lay off more than 160 Drizly employees. Uber’s ambitious growth plans since buying Drizly have continued to stagger, according to a Bloomberg study.

Advertisement

What does Drizly’s closure mean?

Operations for the Drizly app on Uber have ended.

Drizly says that customers will not be able to use any existing credits or discounts that they had. Customers with a Drizly account will not be automatically transferred over and will need to create an Uber account.

Advertisement

If customers had a scheduled gift to be delivered after March, they should receive a refund directly from Drizly, the company says. And customers should use their Drizly promotions on Drizly’s platform before March ends.

More retail news

McDonald’s sells Krispy Kreme, GameStop struggles, and Chipotle’s avocado robot: Retail news roundup



Advertisement

The Bud Light backlash of 2023 is still costing the company money

Birkin bags are a better investment than gold, a Hermès expert says