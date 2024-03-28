The Bud Light backlash of 2023 is still costing the company money

A Bud Light return may fall flat before it can fizzle.
That’s in part because the brewing company, owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, has yet to recuperate from a conservative-led boycott tied to a collaboration with transgender actress and TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney.
With last year’s backlash a continued headwind, Bud Light could stand to lose shelf space in hundreds of U.S. grocery store chains as retailers reshuffle top selling brands, Bloomberg reported.
Jesse Ferber, chief strategy officer at beverage wholesaler Columbia Distributing, told Bloomberg that “Anheuser-Busch’s beers will lose a range of about 10% to 15% of their space nationally as resets start.”
Out of the 11 beer brands the company lists on its website, and over the 100 brands it says it produces, Columbia’s Ferber said the scale back will largely be pulled from Bud Light and Budweiser.
That estimate, which Ferber told Bloomberg is premature and unofficial, is based on talks he’s had with retailers nationwide and competitors.
Although it remains to be seen whether cutting Anheuser-Busch’s shelf space will affect the company’s brand share significantly, Ferber said it is unlikely. Some areas, however, will be affected more than others, he said, but that will be clearer by May or June of this year.
