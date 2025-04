Home Depot is getting into roofing with its biggest deal ever. An Hermès expert says the coveted bags are worth more than gold. Trader Joe’s is raising the price of its bananas for the first time in twenty years.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, McDonalds and Krispy Kreme are linking up to sell doughnuts, and Chick-fil-A is backtracking on antibiotics in chicken.



Check out those and more retail news highlights.