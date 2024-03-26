Amazon is already expanding same-day pharmacy delivery

Amazon is upping the ante against its retail competitors, and this time it’s in the pharmacy space. The e-commerce giant is expanding its same-day pharmacy delivery service to New York City and the greater Los Angeles area, the company said Tuesday.

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

English DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling

To get prescriptions delivered within hours, Amazon said it’s using small-format facilities that will be “stocked with the most common prescription medications,” such as medication to treat the flu or diabetes.

Advertisement

The smaller facilities will carry more than 12,000 medications that are also available online, which will give on-site pharmacists and fulfillment staffers the ability to process a prescription with “minutes, rather than hours or days,” Amazon said.

Advertisement

Amazon has sold prescription medications on its website since 2020. With the latest expansion, the retail giant is moving closer to making its prescription delivery as quick and easy as other retail orders.

Advertisement

Doug Herrington, the CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, said that by combining Amazon’s Pharmacy’s deliveries with its logistics network, “Amazon is building the fastest and most convenient service for the home delivery of prescription medications.”

Amazon stock was largely level in midday trading on Tuesday, but the shares are up about 20% so far in 2024.

Advertisement

The Seattle-based Amazon said it plans to expand the service to more than a dozen U.S. cities by the end of the year. The same-day medication delivery service already exists in some cities, including Austin, Miami, and Phoenix.

Deliveries will look different in different cities, Amazon said. In New York, deliveries will be made via“riding eco-friendly e-bikes.” In Los Angeles and the surrounding areas, deliveries will be made via “Rivian all-electric vans or other commercial vehicles,” the company said,

Advertisement

More retail news

America’s retailers are dealing with a tangled mess

California fast food joints are laying off workers before a new law hikes pay

Trader Joe’s is raising banana prices for the first time in 20 years

Chipotle will use an avocado peeling robot to give customers consistent portions, CEO says