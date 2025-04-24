McDonald's just added its first new permanent menu item in years

In This Story MCD YUM

McDonald’s has added its first new permanent menu item since 2021, when they added the McCrispy chicken sandwich. This new menu item is another chicken offering: McCrispy Strips.

The ubiquitous chain calls them irresistibly crave-able chicken strips made with 100% white meat, coated with crispy golden-brown breading, and bursting with a bold, black pepper flavor.

The McCrispy Strips come with Creamy Chili Dip, described as a savory, sweet and tangy sauce that “unlocks the full Strips experience,” according to a press release announcing the new fare.

"Since stepping into my new role as a leader of the U.S. business this year, I've been excited for fans to get to experience our additional chicken offerings," said Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald's.

McCrispy Strips will come in three- or four-piece counts, served with one or two Creamy Chili Dip sauce cups, respectively. McDonald’s offers other sauces such as Tangy Barbecue, Spicy Buffalo, and Creamy Ranch, which can also be paired with the new strips.

McDonald’s says the McCrispy Strips will be available in all locations by May 5.

The Southern Snack, a food blogger, took to X to give the chicken strips a 7 out of 10 rating, but he praised the dip, describing it as “absolutely delicious sauce” and “super dynamic, sweet and zesty with a slight kick.” He gave the sauce a 10 out of 10.

McCrispy builds on a trend that has seen Gen Zers gravitating towards chicken and dipping sauces. The shift comes as beef production reportedly declines in the U.S.



KFC (YUM) is also trying to capitalize on the trend. They opened a prototype restaurant in Orlando last year called Saucy, which features chicken strips and 11 different kinds of sauces.