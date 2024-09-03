Everything to know about the 10 drugs in the first Medicare price negotiations

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) this month announced the lowered prices of the first 10 prescription drugs that underwent Medicare negotiations. People that have Medicare prescription coverage are expected to save $1.5 billion in out-of-pocket costs in 2026, when the new prices go into effect, according to HHS.



Advertisement

The Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed by Congress in 2022, allowed for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to negotiate the price for brand name drugs that make up the most of Medicare’s prescription drug spending. The selected drugs accounted for $56.2 billion in total Medicare spending in 2023, according to HHS.

However, the negotiated prices remain more than twice as high on average compared to what drugmakers have agreed to in four other high-income countries, according to a Reuters analysis. For example, a 30-day supply of nine out of ten drugs will cost Medicare $17,581 in 2026, compared to $6,725 in Sweden this year.,

CMS is set to select 15 more drugs for price negotiations by February 2025.

Here is everything you need to know about the 10 drugs that underwent the first Medicare price negotiations.