Meta is proving there's still big AI hype on Wall Street

Meta's stock price surged up to 11% the day after reporting second-quarter earnings

By
Laura Bratton
Image for article titled Meta is proving there&#39;s still big AI hype on Wall Street
Photo: Chesnot (Getty Images)
Meta’s stock price spiked as much as 11% on Thursday morning as investors reacted to the social media giant’s second-quarter earnings report the day before.

Ontario 'ripping up' Starlink contract to protest Trump's tariffs on Canada
Trump's trade war is starting with new tariffs. Here's everything you need to know
Sabrina Carpenter won a Grammy. Here are the 10 most expensive espresso machines
What DeepSeek's AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
In the heat of tech company earnings, industry giants Google and Microsoft failed to compellingly show investors that their big spending on AI is paying off — in the near term, at least. The companies’ stock prices sank after their respective earnings reports, prompting fears that AI hype is easing, and investors’ patience with hefty AI investments is waning.

Facebook says it doesn't expect to get its hands on Nvidia's new AI chips this year
Meta taps its top Republican to oversee global affairs ahead of the Trump administration

But Meta is shifting that narrative. The company on Wednesday afternoon posted better-than-expected sales and less-than-expected capital expenditures. Analysts had expected the company to spend a little over $9 billion, driven by the costs of its AI plans, but it spent $8.4 billion.

Meta has been working to develop a host of AI tools now embedded in its social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp. And Mark Zuckerberg is vying to make the company’s latest AI model, Llama 3.1, the most widely-used AI model by the end of 2024 and “the most advanced in the industry” by the beginning of next year.

“Meta’s investments in artificial intelligence boosted revenues in its core advertising business, leaving investors optimistic over the company’s business outlook,” wrote Lukman Otunuga, an analyst at FXTM, a foreign exchange trading broker. “This is certainly a bright spot for markets and may soothe concerns over the A.I. hype being overblown.”

Meta was able to show investors that it is monetizing AI, gaining their confidence even as it raised the lower end of its outlook for capital expenditures for the year. Meta had previously said it would spend between $35 billion and $40 billion; now it’s predicting it will spend at least $37 billion.

Bank of America analysts Justin Post and Nitin Bansal said they see Meta as a “top AI play” among internet companies, given its monetization of AI.