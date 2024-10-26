Meta's private jet tracker crackdown, Google earnings, and Elon Musk's promises: Tech news roundup

A satellite manufactured by beleaguered aerospace firm Boeing (BA) has blown up after experiencing “an anomaly,” according to its operator.

That anomaly resulted in the “total loss” of the Intelsat 33e satellite, Intelsat said in a statement Monday. The satellite was launched in 2016 to provide internet services to customers across Europe, Africa, and parts of the Asia-Pacific region. Intelsat has said it is working to return service to those customers.

