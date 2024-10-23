A Boeing-made satellite exploded in orbit and now there's space junk everywhere

A satellite manufactured by beleaguered aerospace firm Boeing (BA-0.18% ) has blown up after experiencing “an anomaly,” according to its operator.

That anomaly resulted in the “total loss” of the Intelsat 33e satellite, Intelsat said in a statement Monday. The satellite was launched in 2016 to provide internet services to customers across Europe, Africa, and parts of the Asia-Pacific region. Intelsat has said it is working to return service to those customers.

“We are coordinating with the satellite manufacturer, Boeing, and government agencies to analyze data and observations,” Intelsat said. “A Failure Review Board has been convened to complete a comprehensive analysis of the cause of the anomaly.”

The U.S. Space Force, which confirmed the breakup, said it is tracking 20 associated pieces. The Air Force branch said it is conducting routine assessments but has found no immediate threats. Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, on Tuesday said it had found more than 80 fragments from the destroyed satellite.

There are roughly 3,000 dead satellites littered across space, along with 34,000 pieces of large space junk and millions of smaller pieces. That debris has the potential to damage critical components on working satellites, such as solar panels, reducing their lifespan.

“Analysis of the trajectories of the fragments shows that the destruction of the satellite was instantaneous and high-energy,” the agency said in a statement posted to social media. “[I]t can be concluded that there is a potential threat to all operating spacecraft, including the Roscosmos group in the geostationary region of outer space.”

The 33e was designed to last for more than 15 years, but served for less than a decade. A propulsion issue discovered after the satellite was launched took some years off its orbit lifespan.

It was also the second satellite launched as part of Intelesat’s EpicNG platform. The previous satellite, the 29e, was lost in 2019 after just three years in orbit, with the failure attributed to either a meteoroid impact or a wiring flaw.

The incident comes as Boeing is dealing with a series of other problems across its operations, including its space business.

NASA recently said its 2025 Commercial Crew Program missions will exclusively use SpaceX spacecraft after Boeing’s Starliner suffered a series of high-profile issues that caused delays and eventually rendered its thruster inoperable. The Starliner landed back on Earth last month without its crew after NASA determined it couldn’t be trusted to return Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams safely.

On Wednesday, Boeing said it lost another $6 billion in its third quarter, thanks to major delivery delays and worker stoppages. The company has faced a litany of setbacks this year, starting when a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines flight in January. Since then, it has faced scrutiny both from regulators and the court of public opinion over a growing pile of safety issues.