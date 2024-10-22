Boeing earnings are today. Here are its 7 biggest embarrassments since last quarter

After more than a decade of work, Boeing finally launched a crewed mission to the International Space Station aboard its CST-100 Starliner capsule. There were a bunch of delays on the ground due to helium leaks in its thruster assemblies, but Boeing pushed through the issue and successfully launched its vessel into space. But once it docked at the International Space Station, it took a little longer than everyone thought it would for a return date to get announced.

Advertisement

It turned out that the thruster issue was bigger than Boeing realized. The company will have to address the fact that, after months of hand-wringing and earthbound lab tests, NASA decided that the astronauts who piloted the Starliner into orbit would have to catch a ride home with Boeing’s astro-rival SpaceX. Adding insult to injury, they couldn’t even wear their Boeing space suits home.

Though the Starliner made it back to Earth in one piece, that’s probably not how the company wanted a high-profile test flight to go when…