Boeing's 'best and final' contract offer is a 'blatant show of disrespect,' machinist union says

In This Story BA -3.01%

The union representing Boeing’s (BA-3.01% ) on-strike machinists is unhappy with the way the company announced its “best and final offer” for a new contract. District 751 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said as much Monday after the news broke of a 30% wage increase offer.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

“Your Negotiating Committee did not have any discussion or input on this offer,” the union told its members. “We have said all along that the Union would be available for direct talks with Boeing or, at a minimum, expected to continue mediated discussions when the company was ready. These direct dealing tactics are a huge mistake, damage the negotiation process, and attempt to go around and bypass your Union negotiating committee.”

Advertisement

The phrase “direct dealing” is important because it suggests Boeing is trying to do an end-run around its employees’ union in contract negotiations. That’s forbidden under federal labor law because it undermines the collective bargaining process. The IAM is seeking to get closer to its sought-after 40% wage increase; its 30,000 members voted down a contract that offered a 25% bump.

Advertisement

Boeing disagreed with the IAM’s framing.

“After an unsuccessful federal mediation last week, we presented a best and final offer that made significant improvements and addresses feedback from the union and our employees,” the plane-maker said in a statement provided to Quartz. “We first presented the offer to the union and then transparently shared the details with our employees.”

Advertisement

But in the IAM’s message to members, it anticipated and called out that narrative.

“Mediation broke down on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, after the company refused to make an offer that addressed the priorities of our membership,” the union said. “This proposal does not go far enough to address your concerns, and Boeing has missed the mark with this proposal. They are trying to drive a wedge between our members and weaken our solidarity with this divisive strategy.

Advertisement

“This tactic is a blatant show of disrespect to you — our members — and the bargaining process.”