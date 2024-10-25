Google earnings are coming tomorrow. Here's what Wall Street expects

In This Story GOOGL FDS

Google (GOOGL) parent Alphabet is set to report third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, after beating second-quarter earnings expectations on artificial intelligence momentum.

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

The tech giant is expected to report revenues of around $86.4 billion for the third quarter, according to analyst estimates compiled by FactSet (FDS). Google’s U.S. revenues are expected to be $40.6 billion, and its “rest of the world” revenues are expected at $45 billion. The company is expected to report earnings per share, or EPS, of $1.84, according to FactSet.

Advertisement

In the second quarter, Google reported revenues of nearly $85 billion, outdoing Wall Street’s expectations by around $640 million. Google’s revenue was up 14% year over year, and its Cloud division surpassed $10 billion in quarterly revenues for the first time, Google president Ruth Porat said. Google Cloud also exceeded $1 billion in operating profit for the first time.

Advertisement

“Our strong performance this quarter highlights ongoing strength in Search and momentum in Cloud,” Google chief executive Sundar Pichai said in a statement at the time. “We are innovating at every layer of the AI stack. Our longstanding infrastructure leadership and in-house research teams position us well as technology evolves and as we pursue the many opportunities ahead.”

Advertisement

In recent months, Google has reportedly made progress on software for AI models that resembles humanlike reasoning abilities. The company has long focused on “reasoning” capabilities in large language models (LLMs), including with its work on chain-of-thought prompting.

With this technique, which people told Bloomberg Google is using, LLMs can solve multistep problems using a “series of intermediate reasoning steps,” similar to the way a human would. OpenAI unveiled its “reasoning” model series, OpenAI o1, in September.

Advertisement

Google is also working on improving its Gemini chatbot’s “reasoning” abilities. In July, Google made its fastest, most cost-efficient model, 1.5 Flash, available in the unpaid version of Gemini.

Google’s shares were up around 0.7% during Monday morning trading. The tech giant’s stock is up 20.5% so far this year.