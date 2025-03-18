Tech & Innovation

Meta doesn't want you to read this book. So of course it's a best-seller

Meta won an arbitration suit barring the whistleblower from promoting her tell-all memoir, and unwittingly created a Streisand effect.

By
Ece Yildirim
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Meta doesn&#39;t want you to read this book. So of course it&#39;s a best-seller
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
In This Story
META-3.97%AMZN-1.39%

Meta (META-3.97%) prohibited a whistleblower from promoting her tell-all memoir. The book climbed all the way to number three on Amazon’s (AMZN-1.39%) bestsellers list shortly after.

Suggested Reading

Egg prices have finally gone down, the effects have yet to hatch
Nvidia and GM are partnering to build self-driving cars
Hims & Hers stock tumbles as the FDA issues a warning about 'unapproved' weight loss drugs
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Egg prices have finally gone down, the effects have yet to hatch
Nvidia and GM are partnering to build self-driving cars
Hims & Hers stock tumbles as the FDA issues a warning about 'unapproved' weight loss drugs
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Sarah Wynn-Williams, former director of global policy at Meta’s Facebook, published her tell-all memoir “Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism” last Tuesday. Wynn-Williams, who worked at the company for seven years from 2011 to 2018, aims some scathing misconduct accusations at Meta, and particularly its chief executives Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg.

Advertisement

Related Content

Meta taps its top Republican to oversee global affairs ahead of the Trump administration
Mark Zuckerberg wore a rare $900,000 watch as he announced Facebook's fact-checking change

Related Content

Meta taps its top Republican to oversee global affairs ahead of the Trump administration
Mark Zuckerberg wore a rare $900,000 watch as he announced Facebook's fact-checking change

Wynn-Williams says she faced retaliation from the company after reporting sexual harassment by her boss, the company’s current chief global affairs officer Joel Kaplan, who got promoted to the role in January 2025.

Advertisement

She also accuses the tech giant of providing incomplete statements to Congress about Facebook’s relationship with China. Earlier this month, Wynn-Williams filed a whistleblower complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission over this issue, saying that Meta was willing to let China censor content or completely shut down the site during times of social unrest, according to a Washington Post report.

Advertisement

Meta has denied the accusations, and on Wednesday successfully obtained an emergency ruling from the International Centre for Dispute Resolution, blocking Wynn-Williams from temporarily promoting the book, on the basis that the tech giant would likely succeed in its case against the former director for breach of the non-disparagement agreement she signed when leaving the company.

The ruling and Meta’s overall attempts at censoring Wynn-Williams’ claims may have done more damage for the tech giant though, as the media frenzy drew further attention to the book, creating the infamous Streisand effect.

Advertisement

In 2003, singer and actress Barbra Streisand sued a photographer for violation for privacy over an aerial photo of her house. The photograph had been dowloaded only six times before the lawsuit was filed, twice of which were by the actress’ lawyers. A month after the filing, it was viewed more than 400 thousand times and remains widely published to this day.