MetroCity Bankshares Inc. (MCBS) reports earnings

MetroCity Bankshares Inc. (MCBS-3.82%) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
The filing reports total assets of $3.59 billion, an increase from $3.50 billion in the previous year. The increase was primarily due to higher cash and loans held for investment.
Net income for the year was $64.5 million, up from $51.6 million in 2023. The increase was attributed to higher net interest income and noninterest income.
Net interest income rose to $118.1 million from $101.5 million in 2023, driven by a rise in interest income from loans and investments.
The provision for credit losses was $516,000, compared to a credit provision of $15,000 in 2023, reflecting an increase in reserves for potential loan losses.
Noninterest income increased to $23.1 million from $18.2 million in 2023, mainly due to higher gains on the sale of loans and increased service charges.
Noninterest expenses were $53.4 million, up from $47.7 million in 2023, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits.
Total deposits increased slightly to $2.74 billion, with brokered deposits comprising 26.4% of total deposits.
The company maintains a strong capital position, with all regulatory capital ratios exceeding well-capitalized standards.
The filing also discusses the impact of adopting the CECL accounting standard, which increased the allowance for credit losses by $5.1 million at the beginning of 2023.
MetroCity Bankshares continues to focus on servicing small to medium-sized businesses and individuals, with a significant portion of its loan portfolio concentrated in residential and commercial real estate.
