A.I.

Micron stock soars 16% thanks to AI-driven revenue that's expected to grow even more

The memory chip giant reported 93% year-over-year revenue growth

By
Britney Nguyen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
white Micron logo on a black chip in the background, a navy blue micron logo on a white chip in the foreground
Illustration: FeatureChina (AP)
In This Story
MU-1.76%ASML-1.79%

Global chip stocks rallied after U.S.-based Micron’s (MU-1.76%) revenue forecast topped Wall Street’s expectations.

Suggested Reading

YouTube could soon make more money than Disney, Wall Street analyst says
Why sector rotation ETFs are beating traditional portfolios, according to a fund manager
Does CoreWeave's disappointing IPO signal an AI bubble?
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

YouTube could soon make more money than Disney, Wall Street analyst says
Why sector rotation ETFs are beating traditional portfolios, according to a fund manager
Does CoreWeave's disappointing IPO signal an AI bubble?
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Micron shares were up over 18% in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, then stayed up around 17% after the market open. Micron’s earnings report boosted global chipmakers’ stocks, including South Korea’s SK Hynix, which saw its shares rise 9.4% — the highest it has climbed in six months, Bloomberg reported. SK Hynix shares were also responding to its announcement that its new artificial intelligence chips had started mass production.

Advertisement

Related Content

A Nvidia partner's stock surged because Nvidia wants chips faster
Nvidia is using more Samsung chips as it struggles to meet AI demand

Related Content

A Nvidia partner's stock surged because Nvidia wants chips faster
Nvidia is using more Samsung chips as it struggles to meet AI demand

South Korea’s Samsung closed up over 4% on Thursday, and shares of Tokyo Electron closed up 8% in Japan, CNBC reported. Tokyo Electron shares were also driven by a statement to Nikkei Asia by its chief finance officer that it sees AI-related sales jumping 150% in the current fiscal year. In the Netherlands, Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer ASML (ASML-1.79%) saw its shares rise over 4% in early morning trading, according to CNBC.

Advertisement

The chipmaker set its revenue guidance at $8.7 billion, plus or minus $200 million, for the first quarter of 2025. Analysts had expected around $8.3 billion for that quarter, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.

Advertisement

Micron, which produces memory and data storage chips for computers, reported revenue of $7.75 billion for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. Its revenue for the quarter was up almost 14% from the previous quarter, and up 93% year-over-year.

“[R]obust AI demand drove a strong ramp of our data center DRAM products and our industry-leading high bandwidth memory,” Micron chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra said in a statement. “Our NAND revenue record was led by data center SSD sales, which exceeded $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time.”

Advertisement

Mehrotra said Micron is going into fiscal year 2025 “with the best competitive positioning in Micron’s history,” adding that the company expects record revenue in the first quarter of the next fiscal year.