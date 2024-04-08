Microsoft is opening an AI hub in London

Microsoft is expanding its AI efforts in the U.K. with a new AI hub in London.

Microsoft AI London will focus on developing state-of-the-art language models and the infrastructure to support them, as well as “create world-class tooling for foundation models” Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft AI executive vice president and CEO, said in a statement Sunday. The hub will collaborate with Microsoft’s other AI teams and partners including OpenAI.

AI scientist and engineer Jordan Hoffman, who was previously at AI startups Inflection and DeepMind, will lead the London AI hub, Suleyman said, adding that the company plans to make a “significant, long-term investment” in the U.K. through the hub. Microsoft AI will start posting jobs and hiring in the coming weeks and months, he said.

“As a British citizen, born and raised in London, I’m proud to have co-founded and built a cutting-edge AI business here,” Suleyman said in a statement. “I’m deeply aware of the extraordinary talent pool and AI ecosystem in the U.K., and I’m excited to make this commitment to the U.K. on behalf of Microsoft AI. I know —through my close work with thought leaders in the U.K. government, business community and academia — that the country is committed to advancing AI responsibly and with a safety-first commitment to drive investment, innovation, and economic growth. Our decision to open this hub in the U.K. reflects this ambition.”

Suleyman, who co-founded both Inflection and DeepMind, was appointed EVP and CEO of Microsoft AI in mid-March to focus on developing Microsoft’s Copilot AI and other AI products and research. Microsoft did not respond to a request for additional comment.

The London hub will build off of the company’s £2.5 billion, or $3.2 billion, investment to support AI infrastructure and AI talent development in anticipation of bringing 20,000 of the most advanced chips to the U.K. by 2026, Suleyman said.