Microsoft's quantum breakthrough, Elon Musk's X turnaround, and Apple's new iPhone: Tech news roundup

Apple’s iPhone 16e debuts at $599 — Here’s what you need to know

Apple (AAPL) just unveiled the newest version of its lower-cost iPhone as part of the iPhone 16 family.

The new iPhone 16e uses the same A18 chip that is in the iPhone 16, features a full-screen OLED display, and includes Apple Intelligence capabilities — all of which was speculated by Bloomberg and other reports. Unlike its predecessor, the iPhone SE, the iPhone 16e doesn’t have a home button and has Face ID enabled.

